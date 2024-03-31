3,180 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

Shopify Stock Down 1.8 %

SHOP stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $77.17. 4,260,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,883. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

