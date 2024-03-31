Realta Investment Advisors Has $416,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,398. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

