AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,827,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

