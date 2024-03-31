Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 15,162 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 740,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. 8,405,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,314. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

