UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Hits $22.74

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, UniBot has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for about $22.74 or 0.00032187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market cap of $22.74 million and $2.55 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 23.04205692 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,609,599.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

