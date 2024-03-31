Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Increases By 39.0%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Repsol Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,147. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. Repsol has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Repsol had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Repsol



Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

