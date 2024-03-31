QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,219. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

