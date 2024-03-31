PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
PhoneX Trading Up 29.0 %
Shares of PhoneX stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. PhoneX has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.
PhoneX Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PhoneX
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.