Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 29th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,794.0 days.

Shares of PGPHF stock remained flat at $1,422.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,392.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,287.46. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $860.00 and a 12-month high of $1,492.65.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

