Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 29th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,794.0 days.
Partners Group Price Performance
Shares of PGPHF stock remained flat at $1,422.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,392.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,287.46. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $860.00 and a 12-month high of $1,492.65.
Partners Group Company Profile
