Short Interest in Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Drops By 33.3%

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pinnacle Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBNK remained flat at $15.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57. Pinnacle Bank has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

