Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Increases By 63.6%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pershing Square Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 12,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $52.92.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

