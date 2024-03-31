Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,153,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 29th total of 1,399,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 207,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

