XOMA Co. (XOMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on April 15th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

XOMA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. XOMA has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

