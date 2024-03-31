XOMA Co. (XOMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on April 15th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
XOMA Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. XOMA has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $25.45.
About XOMA
