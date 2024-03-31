PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL) Announces $0.35 Dividend

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3518 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFRL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 219.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

