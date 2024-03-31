Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USEP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 592.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 50.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS USEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 10,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

