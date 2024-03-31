Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.48. 65,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $734.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

