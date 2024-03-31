Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,251. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

