Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $30.46 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $30,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

ETN traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.68. 1,983,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $317.02. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.