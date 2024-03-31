Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 475,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,583. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

