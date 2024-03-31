Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000.

NYSEARCA:VALQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. 7,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Profile

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

