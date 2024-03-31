Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Lifted by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,168,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465,704. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

