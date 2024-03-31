Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 177 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $2,640,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.74. 1,426,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,977. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.79. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

