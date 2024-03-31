SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. 2,466,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,818. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.