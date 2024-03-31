SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. 2,466,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,818. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

