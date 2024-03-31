Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55.
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile
The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.
