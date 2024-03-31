Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.05. 1,392,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.87 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.