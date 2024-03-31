MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after acquiring an additional 234,058 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

