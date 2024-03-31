MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after acquiring an additional 234,058 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
MGM Resorts International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.