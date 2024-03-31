Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,691 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 4.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

