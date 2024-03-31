Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

