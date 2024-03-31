Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Block were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,816,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,171. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.