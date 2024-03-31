SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SDY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.24. 319,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,234. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.