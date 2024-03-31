SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
SDY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.24. 319,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,234. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
