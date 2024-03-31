Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 54,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 984,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 80,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 42,262,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The firm has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

