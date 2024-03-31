Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 305 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $762.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $770.19 and its 200-day moving average is $681.81. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

