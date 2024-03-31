Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of VSCO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 2,185,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
