Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of LCNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 545.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 391,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 93.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 223.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at $270,827.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,324.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,476 shares of company stock worth $133,651. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

LCNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCNB traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $15.94. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $210.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). LCNB had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

