Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,350. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $113.33 and a 52 week high of $145.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

