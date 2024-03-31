Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 152,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 499,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 350,968 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 2,645,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

