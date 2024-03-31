Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $16.65 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

