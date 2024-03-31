Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parsons by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parsons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,561,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Parsons by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after buying an additional 366,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 209,751 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

