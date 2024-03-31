Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,898. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

