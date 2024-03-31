Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.74. 1,650,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

