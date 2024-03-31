Realta Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

