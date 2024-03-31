Realta Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.