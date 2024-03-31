Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $13,943.36 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,415.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.02 or 0.00854949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00146331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00183258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00137322 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,057,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

