Komodo Price Up 58.3% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $78.59 million and $53.75 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00070464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00021075 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,676,136 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.