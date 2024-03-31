iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.81. 715,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.26.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

