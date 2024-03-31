Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 820 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

