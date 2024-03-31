Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA ISCG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.57. 38,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $437.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $46.91.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
