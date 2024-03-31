Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 367 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 195,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.23. 315,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

