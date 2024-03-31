Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,719. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

