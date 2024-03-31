Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 6,401 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,493,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,404,000 after acquiring an additional 592,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,763,000 after buying an additional 219,255 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after buying an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after buying an additional 409,908 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $35.80. 557,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,953. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

