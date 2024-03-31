iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,618,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period.

ISTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,164. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

